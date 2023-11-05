Three Rangers win 2023 Gold Glove Awards

Miss the World Series victory parade? We got you covered.

Miss the World Series victory parade? We got you covered.

Miss the World Series victory parade? We got you covered.

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Rawlings Sporting Goods Company revealed three Rangers as winners of 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Sunday night.

Catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and right-fielder Adolis García are all first-time winners of the award.

The Rawlings Gold Gloves are presented each year for defensive excellence.

The Rangers said this is the first time in the club's history to have three individual Gold Glove Award winners in a single season. Heim, Lowe and García bring the club's total number of different players winning Gold Glove Awards to 17.

Two other Rangers finalists were not selected as winners, second baseman Marcus Semien and shortstop Corey Seager.

Voting was conducted before the end of the regular season and finalists were announced on October 18.

This year's Gold Glove Award winners will be honored in a ceremony in New York City on November 10.