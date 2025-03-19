Three firefighters injured during roof collapse while battling a Johnson County fire

Three Johnson County firefighters have been injured after a roof collapsed on top of them during a house fire Wednesday near Alvarado.

Emergency Support Service on FB

All three were being taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not serious, Johnson County Emergency Manager Jamie Moore said.

The call came in just after 2:30 p.m. on County Road 810 just south of County Road 707 northwest of Alvarado.

Moore said other firefighters were able to help them get out quickly and no one was inside the home at the time.

One of the firefighters is from Keene and the two others were from Alvarado, Moore said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.