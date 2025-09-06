Three aging Dallas city pools may shut down as parks department faces $3 million budget reduction

As the Dallas City Council finalizes next year's budget, residents could see some major changes.

The proposed $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026 emphasizes public safety, but includes cuts to libraries, the Office of Arts and Culture, and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks department faces $3 million cut

"Three million dollars have to come from the park department. These are hard emotional decisions, but in looking at the data, we feel that these decisions have to be made," said Rudy Karimi, District 14 Park Board member.

The department has suggested closing three of the city's oldest pools: Glendale, Grauwyler, and Walnut Hill.

Pools built in 1940s and 1950s

"Some of these were built in the late '40s, very early '50s, and so they've just served their lifespan. Equipment, whether it's pumps or filters, very large items just cannot be sourced anymore," said Karimi.

Karimi said attendance at the three pools has decreased since last year.

Nine pools could eventually shut down

In the long run, the department says all nine city pools could be shut down.

"The remaining six, we'll have to develop a really good plan for. Most importantly, be transparent with the community and let them know exactly, you know, how the park board would proceed with the remaining six," said Karimi.

The idea is to close three pools each year. The plan to close all nine pools was outlined in the department's 2015 master plan.

Aquatic centers and spray grounds remain

"Despite what the master plan may have said, shutting them down years ago, the department, through herculean efforts, has kept them open because, again, they know how much these spaces are cherished by these communities," said Karimi.

If all nine pools close, residents would still have access to the city's nine aquatic centers and 17 spray grounds.

The city says there are plans to replace the Glendale pool with a new aquatic center, funded by a bond program.

City Council to make final call

The Dallas Park and Recreation Board says the decision to close the three pools is ultimately up to the City Council. Council members have until the end of the month to finalize the budget.