Thousands of job openings up for grabs at North Texas job fair

Hundreds of employers prepare to meet prospective hires at Arlington job fair

ARLINGTON – Thousands of jobs were up for grabs Thursday morning at Globe Life Field.

This year was the biggest turnout with over 20,000 job openings from 500 companies of all sizes. It's part of a massive effort to help companies fill their openings quickly with eager candidates.

Organizers said a third of these openings pay six figures.

This endeavor is headed up by Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, but this was a bi-partisan event, so no political strings were attached.

Van Duyne led the formation of the event two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the turnout has grown each year.

Attendees were encouraged to register beforehand at myntxjobs.com, though it was not required.

"I would recommend people bring multiple resumes, have comfy shoes, and be ready to interview," said Van Duyne. "Last year when I walked the floor, we were talking to employers, and they were hiring on the spot. They were interviewing people, and people were walking out with jobs or scheduled interview for the future, so people are coming here to hire."

The official start time was between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the main and upper concourses.