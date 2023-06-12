Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas coast
QUINTANA (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Officials in Quintana Beach are warning against visiting while they clean up a big mess.
Over the weekend, thousands of dead fish washed up along the Texas coast, which Texas Parks and Wildlife says is due to low dissolved oxygen in the water.
Between high bacterial levels and sharp fins on the fish, Quintana Beach County Park advises against visiting until the beach has been cleared.
They say although the removal process has begun, the tide needs to recede several more feet before all of the fish can be removed.
Quintana Beach is about 50 miles west of Galveston.
