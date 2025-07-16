The Wiz brings magic to Fort Worth for the first time during 50th anniversary tour

Broadway musical "The Wiz" comes to Fort Worth for the first time

For the first time ever, the Broadway show "The Wiz" is bringing its magic to Fort Worth, and it just so happens to land during a major milestone. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the beloved musical.

"I mean, like I always say, this show is the star," said Elijah Ahmad Lewis, who plays the Scarecrow. "For it being around for 50 years… that says everything."

First premiering on Broadway in 1975, "The Wiz" follows the familiar storyline of "The Wizard of Oz," but now with a fresh, modern twist to meet today's audiences where they are.

"There are a lot of new things in our culture now that are incorporated into this show, just to bring it to where it is," Lewis said.

But through all the laughter and music, the heart of the story remains unchanged.

"Overall, the story is about finding your way home," said Lewis. "The subliminal message is knowing where you are and finding your center and knowing that home is always where the heart is, and where you always land."

Cal Mitchell, who plays the Lion, grew up watching the movie version of "The Wiz" countless times.

"We wore that VHS out! I mean, out!" Mitchell said. "Watching that movie for so long growing up, and not realizing there was this thin line of connection happening, was crazy."

Lewis said his character's journey is one that everyone can relate to.

"The Scarecrow believed what someone else told him, that he didn't have a brain… even though he had it all along. That's something we all go through," he said.

Both actors said performing the show for the first time in Fort Worth, especially on its 50th anniversary, feels particularly meaningful.

And if you need one more reason to grab a ticket? They say it's a great way to beat the Texas heat.

"The theater is air-conditioned!" Mitchell said. "It's very lovely. And there's a cast here that truly has such heart and love for this show."

"The Wiz" is currently playing at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

Producers have also announced a digital lottery for the Fort Worth run, powered by Broadway Direct.

Fans can enter the lottery the day before each performance from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning July 14 for the opening night performance on July 15.

Winners will be notified by email and have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets for $39 each. Tickets must be purchased within 60 minutes of notification, or the opportunity will be forfeited. The lottery will continue daily through the final performance on July 20.