The hottest day of the year so far is ahead for North Texas

By Erin Moran

NORTH TEXAS — Humidity isn't impacting areas along and west of I-35 as much as it is to the east because of the dew points "mixing out", something we've been talking about all week.

You can see much higher temperatures to the west compared to the east.  

Friday is going to put Thursday to shame. We're forecasting our hottest day of the year so far.

We've still got a ways to go with this year's summer stretch, but comparing this year to the last two years the difference is noticeable as far as "hottest days at DFW" is concerned.

With a high forecast of 103°, and teat index values as high as 109°, the heat advisory was extended into Friday evening.

As we head into the weekend, a weak cold front should help keep us below heat advisory criteria, and it may bring some isolated showers.

The front will hopefully drop us into the upper 90s briefly on Sunday, but it's back to typical August heat next week.

