The Fink Factor: Christianity in Texas classrooms

Texas lawmakers have backed various bills that increase religious expression in classrooms across the state.

The Supreme Court has said religious engagement in classrooms is okay as long as it's done within a historical, social or cultural context.

The Ten Commandments law, chaplains serving as student counselors, the bluebonnet curriculum and Bible stories as required reading are all examples of Christianity in Texas classrooms.

First Factor: Ten Commandments Law

Texas lawmakers passed the Ten Commandments bill back in 2025, and it took effect September 1st of that year. It requires all school districts to display either a poster or a framed copy of the Ten Commandments in every classroom, specifically the Protestant version.

The law was challenged in court, and it went up to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in the Federal Circuit. The court, in a split 9-to-8 decision, upheld the state's law.

One of the reasons it was upheld is because the judges said that it did not require the students to recite the Ten Commandments, and it wasn't the state teaching it. It was just posted.

However, among the judges who dissented, they said even requiring schools to display the Ten Commandments was too much and a violation of the Constitution.

As of November 2026, it's expected that the court battle will continue and may move all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A misconception about this law is that it requires school districts to use taxpayer money to buy all these posters or frame copies of the Ten Commandments to post them in every classroom.

In fact, the school districts can accept donations and use those donations, whether it's funds to buy them or whether they are donated copies, to put them in the classroom.

However, it doesn't mean that there isn't going to be a cost to taxpayers, because it depends on the school district itself. The school district may decide to spend taxpayer money to put up these Ten Commandments in every classroom.

Second Factor: Chaplains as counselors

In 2023, a law was passed that would allow chaplains to enter schools and provide mental health support to students. The chaplains functioning under this law do not need board certification.

This is not a requirement for all Texas schools. The allows school districts the option to bring in these chaplains on a voluntary basis. School districts can opt in or they don't have to do this at all.

Third Factor: Bluebonnet Curriculum

The Bluebonnet curriculum is a program that school districts across the state can opt into, and is not required. School districts that do go with the Bluebonnet curriculum get an extra $60 per student to join.

The program involves teaching Bible-infused curriculum for reading and language arts in grades K through five. Specifically, in reading, language arts, and math for elementary school students, and math for middle school students.

How many of the 1,200-plus school districts in the state opted in to this? According to the most recent numbers from 2025, 30% of elementary schools K through 5 opted in. That's 365 school districts in Texas that decided to participate in the Bluebonnet Curriculum program.

For math in grades K through five, 579 school districts or about 48%, decided to opt into the program. For grades six through eight, 450 school districts, or 37%, chose the Bluebonnet curriculum for math.

Final Factor: Bible passages as required reading

In 2023, the state legislature passed a bill requiring a Bible passage be read every year from elementary school through high school, and it had to be approved by the state Board of Education.

Three years later, in 2026, the state Board of Education approved the bill. This impacts 5.5 million public school students in Texas.

Opponents criticize the bill because they say it's just Christianity that's being taught. But supporters of the bill said they backed it because the nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values.

The bill is set to take effect in 2030.

The bottom line here is that Texas lawmakers have increased the amount of religious expression and Christianity in Texas classrooms.