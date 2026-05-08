Texas AG Ken Paxton investigating public schools over Ten Commandments display, prayer policies

Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into independent school districts across the state, including North Texas, to make sure they are displaying the Ten Commandments and implementing prayer time in classrooms in compliance with the law.

In April 2026, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Senate Bill 10, the law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other religious organizations in early December 2025 claimed that SB 10 violated the First Amendment. However, the court of appeals found the law to be legally compliant with the First Amendment, meaning it does not improperly establish or endorse a religion, nor does it prevent individuals from practicing their faith.

In addition to SB 10, Senate Bill 11 was also passed, requiring ISD school board trustees to vote on whether to implement a designated time for prayer and the reading of the Bible or other religious texts.

Paxton said he's asking all schools to provide proof of that vote.

"I will always fight for students' fundamental right to pray in our schools and work to ensure that Texas kids are able to learn from the Ten Commandments daily," Paxton said in a statement.

The North Texas school districts included in the investigation are Dallas, Fort Worth and Plano.