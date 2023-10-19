Watch CBS News
Local News

The Dallas Cowboys can win their bye week

By Bill Jones

/ CBS Texas

Thursday morning headlines, Oct. 19
Thursday morning headlines, Oct. 19 03:17

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Thirteen weeks after they reported for the start of training camp back on July 24, the Cowboys are enjoying a bye week, meaning players don't have to report back to The Star in Frisco until Monday. 

After grinding out a 20-17 win over the Chargers Monday night to improve to 4-2 on the season and within one game of 1st place Philadelphia, Dallas will host Los Angeles' other team, the surprising 3-3 Rams, when they return to work next week. 

The Cowboys have a chance to have a highly productive off week. They can pull within a half game of the Eagles if Philly falls on Sunday night to the high-scoring Miami Dolphins. 

On the horizon in two weeks is a showdown with the Eagles in Philadelphia. That will be one of six games the Cowboys play in the span of 33 days: 

  • Los Angeles Rams at noon Sunday, Oct. 29
  • Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
  • New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
  • Carolina Panthers at noon Sunday, Nov. 19
  • Washington Commanders at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23
  • Seattle Seahawks at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30

Between now and the end of November, the Eagles have a very difficult stretch where they play Miami, Dallas, Kansas City, Buffalo and San Francisco. So, this is the time of the season when the Cowboys need to make their run leading up to Dec. 10, when Dallas hosts Philadelphia  

Bill Jones
Bill-Jones_cbsdfw.jpg

Having grown up in Irving, Bill Jones has deep roots in the DFW area. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, he has spent his entire sportscasting career in the state of Texas, working in Lubbock, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.