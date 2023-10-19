The Dallas Cowboys can win their bye week

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Thirteen weeks after they reported for the start of training camp back on July 24, the Cowboys are enjoying a bye week, meaning players don't have to report back to The Star in Frisco until Monday.

After grinding out a 20-17 win over the Chargers Monday night to improve to 4-2 on the season and within one game of 1st place Philadelphia, Dallas will host Los Angeles' other team, the surprising 3-3 Rams, when they return to work next week.

The Cowboys have a chance to have a highly productive off week. They can pull within a half game of the Eagles if Philly falls on Sunday night to the high-scoring Miami Dolphins.

On the horizon in two weeks is a showdown with the Eagles in Philadelphia. That will be one of six games the Cowboys play in the span of 33 days:

Los Angeles Rams at noon Sunday, Oct. 29

Philadelphia Eagles at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Carolina Panthers at noon Sunday, Nov. 19

Washington Commanders at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Seattle Seahawks at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30

Between now and the end of November, the Eagles have a very difficult stretch where they play Miami, Dallas, Kansas City, Buffalo and San Francisco. So, this is the time of the season when the Cowboys need to make their run leading up to Dec. 10, when Dallas hosts Philadelphia