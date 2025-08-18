15-year-old North Texas high school student stabbed while walking dog in Frisco neighborhood, family says

A 15-year-old high school student was stabbed while walking his dog in a Frisco neighborhood Sunday night, his family told CBS News Texas.

According to the Frisco Police Department, at about 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the reported stabbing in the 1500 block of Plum Valley Lane, which is in the Grayhawk neighborhood. Some of the attack was even recorded by a doorbell camera.

The victim, Ankur Dhar, was transported to a hospital to be treated. He was later released.

A nightly routine turns into a nightmare

Dhar told CBS News Texas that his nightly walk with his dog is something that he looks forward to every day.

"For me, I enjoy it. I just put my earbuds in and listen to some music, and it's just a good exercise. I just like," he said.

But that trip took a strange turn when he was approached by someone he didn't know.

"He approached me, he was like, 'Hey, I think he looked familiar,' and I was like, 'Oh, really.' He was like, 'What's your name?' And I said my name, Ankur, and then he said he went to Lone Star."

Dhar is a student at Lone Star High School.

He said he was only two houses away from his home, as seen on a neighbor's security camera, when that stranger approached him again with a knife.

Dhar said the stranger randomly turned and "started running at me and he stabbed me with a knife and then he just ran off."

"He came running with the blood gushing out of his left hand," said Dhar's father, Adesh.

Dhar's parents were as panicked as he was, and after their son ran inside, they took him to a hospital where the wound was treated.

The investigation is underway

Police said after a search of the area, the suspect had not been found as of Monday.

Dhar and his parents said no one in the neighborhood will feel safe until they know who the attacker is and why it happened.

Social media posts in the neighborhood show reports of the assault and recent vandalism in the area.

Police ask anyone with information to call 972-292-6010 or submit a tip by texting FRISCOPD plus the tip to 847411.