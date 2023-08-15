State Fair shares new safety measure for minors

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas just announced a new safety measure for those attending the fair this fall, Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

Minors—which includes anyone 17 years old or younger—will need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or chaperone who is at least 21 years old, anytime after 5:00 p.m.

Parents, guardians or chaperones will need to show a valid ID and won't be allowed to accompany more than six minors.

"Public safety is our top priority. We are committed to providing a safe and welcoming experience for all who attend our annual celebration of Texas," said Jaime Navarro, chief operating officer for the State Fair of Texas. "Comparable policies are being instated industry-wide, and the State Fair of Texas believes this policy is the best course of action to enhance the existing safety measures for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees."

Once they are admitted, minors don't have to stay with their chaperones, although the State Fair does encourage good communication.

For the full Guest Code of Conduct, you can go to BigTex.com/CodeofConduct.