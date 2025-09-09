State Rep. James Talarico enters U.S. Senate race, vows to fight billionaire influence

The U.S. Senate race in Texas is growing more crowded.

After months of consideration, state Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, officially launched his statewide campaign on Tuesday.

In his first interview with CBS News Texas as a Senate candidate, Talarico said the essence of his campaign is to take on billionaire influence.

"I've decided to take my fight against billionaire megadonors from the State House to our nation's capital," he said.

Primary includes astronaut and congressman

Talarico joins retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts and former Dallas Congressman Colin Allred in the Democratic primary. Political analysts say Democrats believe they may have an opening in the general election if Attorney General Ken Paxton defeats incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary.

Talarico declined to criticize his Democratic opponents but used his campaign video to blame billionaires for dividing the country.

"The people at the top work so hard to keep us angry and divided because our unity is a threat to their wealth and their power," he said. "So, their social media algorithms and their cable news networks tear us apart."

Policy focus includes healthcare, education

When asked how his rhetoric translates into policy, Talarico criticized Republican support for what former President Donald Trump called "The One Big Beautiful Bill." He said the legislation raised income tax rates, cut Medicaid growth, and reduced food assistance.

"In that big ugly bill, they gutted our health care, they defunded schools, and they did all that to cut taxes for their donors," Talarico said. "So, when you're doing the people's business instead of your donor's business, you fight for things like I've fought for at the state capitol—lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I passed the first-ever cap on insulin co-pays in the state of Texas. I passed a major bill to bring down the costs of childcare across Texas."

Criticism of donors spans both parties

Talarico said his opposition to billionaire influence extends to both parties, including Democratic donor George Soros.

"I have denounced billionaire influence in both political parties," he said. "I am out here calling out billionaire megadonors regardless of what side of the aisle they're on because they have way too much influence in our politics. Not that they don't deserve every seat. And right now, they own all the seats at the table, and there's not enough room for regular Texans."

Allred responds, Cornyn pushes back

Allred, who entered the race July 1, reiterated his campaign theme of fighting a rigged system.

"I know why I'm running: to lower costs, tackle the affordability crisis head-on, and stop corrupt politicians like John Cornyn and Ken Paxton from rigging the system to make life more expensive for hardworking Texans," Allred said in a statement.

Sen. Cornyn responded Tuesday, calling Talarico "another radical left-wing Democrat whose values don't align with Texans."

Analysts expect competitive primary

SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson described the Democratic primary as a "competitive primary environment." He said candidates will likely differentiate themselves through style and persona rather than policy.

"They're all going to say Donald Trump is a terrible president. They're all going to say they want to go to Washington to stymie his agenda and his destruction of American democracy," Wilson said. "They're all going to be pro-choice. They're all going to oppose the big, beautiful bill. The question is, who is perceived to have the more effective style and the more effective persona to get some things done on the Democratic side."

More candidates may enter race

Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke of El Paso and current Congressman Joaquin Castro of San Antonio are still considering entering the race.

Talarico held his first campaign rally Tuesday evening in Round Rock. Allred hosted a campaign event in Dallas.