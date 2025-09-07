Texas Republicans crack down on quorum breaking after Democrats left the state last month

Texas Republicans passed new measures to prevent lawmakers, in this case Democrats, from breaking quorum. The new bill and new rules for House members follow Democrats leaving the state in August to break quorum and prevent the lower chamber from holding sessions.

Under House Bill 18, which has been sent to the Governor to sign, lawmakers who break quorum won't be able to fundraise. Individual legislators and their legislative caucuses won't be able to receive fundraising under the measure. Republicans point to former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, whose organization, Powered By People, donated more than $1 million to various legislative caucuses during the quorum break last month. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against O'Rourke, who in turn filed a countersuit against the state.

House Republicans also voted to change the rules that increased fines for lawmakers who break quorum and other penalties. They include removing Democrats from chairmanships and vice chairmanships and reducing their seniority. Democrats have said the Texas Constitution enables quorum-breaking, and that they were trying to protect their constituents from the new Congressional maps that will likely give Republicans five new seats in Texas.

Republicans have said the Constitution enables them to enforce quorum.

Lawmakers criticized each other on the House floor, blaming each other for delaying approval for the state's flooding response. Democratic Representative Barbara Gervin-Hawkins of San Antonio said, "The flood bill was held hostage because of a bigger agenda that we needed to shed the light on."

Republican Representative Brent Money of Greenville, fired back, "It was held hostage for three weeks while y'all were in Chicago not doing the work that was called on you to do here."

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Democratic Representative Chris Turner of Grand Prairie said he strongly opposed the new crackdown on quorum breakers. "The Republicans are in a vindictive mood right now. They want to deliver on this retribution on the Democrats, but the reality is this is their fault. They rushed this racially gerrymandered map through the legislature. We fought back and they don't like it that we fought back, but that's too bad."

Republican Representative Keresa Richardson of McKinney, told CBS News Texas that she strongly supports the new bill and House rules. "I prefer if you break quorum, you can't fundraise because I believe many Democrats when they were out, were fundraising. Now, from what I understand, money was given to their caucuses. I don't think they should be fundraising when they don't do their jobs. Now, the rest of us were showing up every day. We were doing our jobs."

House Democrats are now facing more than $9,000 in fines for breaking quorum.