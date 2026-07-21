Texas replaces EMPOWER in Dallas-area foster care region after state cites child safety failures

Two groups are taking over Texas' foster care system in what's called the metroplex's east region that includes Dallas, Collin and seven other counties.

Our Community Our Kids (OCOK) and Texas Family Care Network (TFCN) have been contracted by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to take over for EMPOWER, which was originally contracted to handle foster care cases for the region.

In March, the state appointed a receiver to take control of foster care case management in the Dallas region after repeated failures by EMPOWER, the private contractor overseeing services.

The I‑Team found EMPOWER began its contract short more than 50 caseworkers, leading to training gaps and missed oversight for children in conservatorship. In its petition, Texas DFPS said persistent contract failures placed children in "imminent danger," citing child fatalities and near‑fatalities.

TFCN will serve Dallas County and OCOK will serve Collin, Grayson, Fannin, Hunt, Rockwall, Ellis, Kaufman and Navarro counties, Texas DFPS said. The transition will take place over several months and EMPOWER will continue to serve as the Single Source Continuum Contractor with the support and guidance of the receiver until the transition is complete, the department said.

"This decision was made with one priority in mind: helping ensure children, youth, and families receive safe, stable, and high-quality services," Texas DFPS said in a statement. "It also reflects DFPS' continued commitment to the Community-Based Care model and to partnering with organizations that can deliver strong outcomes for children and families."