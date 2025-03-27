Excitement and expectations build for Texas Rangers fans at opening day

Baseball season is back, and the Texas Rangers are kicking it off Thursday with a four-game homestand in Arlington.

Excitement continued to build for Texas Rangers' opening day. CBS News Texas

The matchup marks the club's sixth home opener at Globe Life Field and 54th overall since moving to Arlington in 1972. The Rangers are hosting the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of Texas Rangers fans packed parking lots around Globe Life Field on Thursday, and excitement continued to build for opening day.

A mariachi band got tailgaters in the baseball spirit, the aroma of grilling filled the air, and fans showed their team pride decked out in red, white and blue.

"It's no different than hanging out with family. I think everybody here is having a good time, and that's what we're here for," Rangers fan Tyler Parrish said.

Fans said they've been waiting for opening day all year, and they love the camaraderie of tailgating with fellow Texas Rangers fans. That includes 15-year-old Lane Roper and his dad, Randall.

"I'm really excited. It's just a great experience. It's my first year. It's a great team, and I get to hang out with my dad," Lane said.

"I've spent many years out here, and you meet a lot of good people out here. It's fun. There's a lot of good times that go on, and it's spending time. It's memories. Right?" Randall said.

Many tailgaters said they're optimistic for the season and are hoping the Rangers make it to the World Series.