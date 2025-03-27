Texas Rangers' Jake Burger's 5-month-old daughter is on her way to changing the world for the better

Penelope is a five-month-old girl who's a warrior if you ask her parents, Ashlyn and Jake Burger, a third baseman for the Texas Rangers.

"You would never know that her heart stopped for 5 hours 2-3 weeks ago. It's incredible," said Ashlyn Burger.

The couple learned their second child would be born with an extra chromosome relatively early in Ashlyn Burger's pregnancy.

"We got the results, and it said female and 99% trisomy 21. So, I told Jake, 'We're going to have a little girl;' he was so excited, then I googled what trisomy 21 meant, and I said, 'She's going to have Down syndrome.'"

It's Penelope's infectious smile and fighting spirit that have the Burger family more than optimistic about the future.

On Feb. 24, Penelope underwent open-heart surgery. Jake Burger returned to the field a few days later with his daughter's hospital bracelet still on his wrist. In his first game back, Jake Burger launched his first homerun for the Texas Rangers.

The number 21 on his back is a special tribute to a community that's become family.

"Whether it's in the weight room, in the cage on the field, taking that number with pride. Just honor it by working as hard as I can, playing the game the right way, and not taking any day for granted," said Jake Burger.

Jake and Ashlyn Burger recently launched the Burger Family Foundation to give back to the community that has helped them.

"The first fund is called 'Pens Pearls' after Penelope. Her middle name is Pearl. We can just assist families that need financial assistance with kids with disabilities. We didn't want to limit ourselves to just Down syndrome. There are a lot of different needs from all those things," said Ashlyn Burger.

Another fund the Burger family is working on is called Lucky Ranch.

"Giving opportunities to adults with disabilities to have a job and help at the ranch or have a job and help in a farm table restaurant. I don't see why that's not more mainstream," said Jake Burger.

The hope is to provide a game-changer for many, all thanks to a baby who's inspired so much happiness for her family.

"I think she's going to change the world. That's kind of how I look at it. We are blessed with this opportunity," said Jake Burger.