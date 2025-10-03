Former NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker named new Rangers skipper on four-year deal

The Texas Rangers have a new manager.

The organization on Friday announced the appointment of Skip Schumaker, who has agreed to a four-year contract covering the 2026–29 seasons. He will be introduced during a press conference in the coming days, the team said in a news release.

Bruce Bochy was released as manager of the Rangers on Monday after he and the team mutually agreed to part ways at the end of his three-year contract.

"We are thrilled to announce this promotion and have Skip leading this club in the dugout," said Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young.

Young praised Schumaker's drive, passion, and attention to detail, calling him a highly respected figure with the energy and spirit to lead the team.

Former NL Manager of the Year

Schumaker served as senior advisor for baseball operations for the Rangers in 2025. He previously managed the Miami Marlins from 2023 to 2024 and was named National League Manager of the Year in 2023, his rookie season, after leading the Marlins to the postseason. The team lost in the National League Wild Card Series to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Coaching and front office experience

His coaching résumé includes time with the St. Louis Cardinals as bench coach in 2022 and with the San Diego Padres from 2018 to 2021, where he served as first base coach and associate manager. He also worked in the Padres' front office from 2016 to 2017 in baseball operations and player development.

Eleven-year MLB playing career

Schumaker was drafted in the fifth round by St. Louis in 2001 out of UC Santa Barbara. He played 11 seasons in the majors from 2005 to 2015 for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. He finished his career with a .278 batting average, 28 home runs and 284 RBIs across 1,149 games. He appeared in 30 postseason games.

Family ties to Fort Worth

Schumaker and his wife, Lindsey, have two children, Brody and Presley, and make their offseason home in Orange County, California. Brody, a senior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School, is committed to playing baseball at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He was a member of Team USA's U-18 World Cup championship team.