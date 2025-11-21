Texas Rangers, partners feed hundreds as food insecurity grows in Dallas

Food insecurity met the generosity of North Texas benevolence. For the eighth year, the Texas Rangers Youth Academy, Buckner International and Kroger teamed up to feed at least 250 people in need.

Rangers outfielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Marcus Semien lent their time, hands, and voice.

Players join to serve community

"I'm very fortunate to just be a part of an organization that understands the struggles of people, especially in the city of Dallas and in the surrounding area where we can find people," Semien said.

The 35-year-old father of five brought two sons to help and understand the need in the community.

"We may have a lot of things that we're very fortunate to have and we're blessed to have, but there's other people who don't necessarily have the benefits of those," he said.

Friends grateful for Thanksgiving meal

In the line to receive turkey and all the trimmings to fill a Thanksgiving table were friends Linda Johnson and Sandra Samuel. Both are thankful for the giveaway.

"It means more to me this year because of the prices of food and the lack of money to fill in with my $26 worth of food stamps, so it's a blessing," Samuel said.

Food stamp cuts deepen hardship

The 82-year-old said her benefits got slashed from $26 to $16. She goes to food banks and pantries because the money is not enough to survive.

"Every little bit helps. You get to like beans. Beans. Beans and rice," she said.

Sharing sustains friendship and survival

Johnson and Samuel were first in line for Friday's annual giveaway. The two are friends. Johnson, who gets $146 in food stamps monthly, said they'll figure it out.

"So, I'm here to ensure that if she don't got nothing. That's all right. Come on, babe, I got you," Johnson said. "So, you know, we can share. We share, share life. Yeah, we share."