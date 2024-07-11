Texas Rangers 2B Marcus Semien to start in MLB All-Star game, replacing Houston Astros' Jose Altuve

ARLINGTON – Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is set to start for the American League team in the 2024 Major League All-Star Game.

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien celebrates with teammates after winning an American League Division Series baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Julio Cortez / AP

He's replacing Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, the fan-elected starter, due to a sore left hand after he was hit by a pitch on July 5. Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins has been named by the MLB as the replacement on the A.L. roster for Altuve.

Semien is the first second baseman in the club's history to start back-to-back All-Star Games and is the first Rangers player to accomplish the feat since Adrián Beltré and Josh Hamilton in 2011-12.

The Rangers haven't had an All-Star Game starter for nine straight contests.

Rangers pitcher Kirby Yates is also on the A.L. All-Star team. This is the fifth straight All-Star game the Rangers have had multiple players on the roster.

As defending World Series and American League champions, the Rangers' coaching staff will lead the American League team. For Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy, this is the fifth All-Star team he has managed.

MLB All-Star Week kicks off Friday in Arlington, with activities planned throughout the weekend. The Home Run Derby is set for Monday, followed by the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

This is the second time in franchise history that the Rangers are hosting the MLB All-Star game, with the last time dating back to 1995.