Texas' own Dr Pepper named 2nd most popular soda in the U.S.

Dr Pepper named 2nd most popular soda in the U.S.

A Texas favorite that's No. 1 in our hearts is actually ranked No. 2 nationally, according to a new report.

Dr Pepper has been named the second most popular soda in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal.

Coca-Cola remains king but Dr Pepper kicked Pepsi from the runner-up spot to third place.

Dr Pepper made its debut in 1885, before Coke and Pepsi. It originated out of a drug store in Waco and according to the Dr Pepper Museum, it was created by a pharmacist who worked there.

The museum says that from 1910 to 1914, Dr Pepper was identified with the slogan, "King of Beverages."