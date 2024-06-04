Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas' own Dr Pepper named 2nd most popular soda in the U.S.

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Dr Pepper named 2nd most popular soda in the U.S.
Dr Pepper named 2nd most popular soda in the U.S. 00:43

A Texas favorite that's No. 1 in our hearts is actually ranked No. 2 nationally, according to a new report.

Dr Pepper has been named the second most popular soda in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal.

Coca-Cola remains king but Dr Pepper kicked Pepsi from the runner-up spot to third place. 

Dr Pepper made its debut in 1885, before Coke and Pepsi. It originated out of a drug store in Waco and according to the Dr Pepper Museum, it was created by a pharmacist who worked there.

The museum says that from 1910 to 1914, Dr Pepper was identified with the slogan, "King of Beverages."

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 6:48 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.