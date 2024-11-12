Texas now has its own Michelin Guide, but what does a Michelin award mean?

NORTH TEXAS — The Michelin Guide Texas 2024 includes 15 new One Stars and 2 new Green Stars throughout the Lone Star state. Michelin awards are known to honor restaurants across the globe, but what are they judged on and how did this award begin?

First Michelin Guide

The first edition of the Michelin Guide. Michelin

The first Michelin Guide was created in 1889 by the French brother duo Andre and Edouard Michelin. The original guide was free, and listed vehicle maintenance, as well as traveler recommendations for stops on a journey. This guide was meant to boost car sales and in turn, Michelin tire sales from motorists journeying to listed destinations.

It wasn't until 1926 that the guide started awarding stars to fine dining establishments after a notable influence was seen from restaurants listed in their guidebooks.

According to their webpage, the guide now rates over 30,000 establishments in over 30 territories across three continents.

Michelin Stars

Restaurants are awarded a Michelin Star for offering "outstanding cooking", according to the Michelin Guide's webpage.

These awards are annual and can be "taken away" if the cooking at the establishment is no longer at the level it was when originally receiving the award. There is also no limit to how many stars can be awarded to an establishment in a year.

"One star is worth a stop. Two stars worth a detour, and three stars worth a special journey," the Michelin Guide's international director, Gwendal Poullennec, told CBS Sunday Mornings.

Green Star

The Green Star is the newest award, introduced to the Michelin Guide France in 2020. It is awarded to restaurants that serve as role models in sustainable cooking.

Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand is the Michelin award for, "great value, and highlights simple yet skillful cooking at an affordable price."

Michelin Inspectors

Who determines a restaurant is worthy of an award? Michelin employs former restaurant and hospitality professionals full-time as "Michelin Inspectors". Multiple inspectors will visit a restaurant at varying dates and times to confer with their colleagues before making a final decision. Inspectors may eat alone, in pairs, or in a group but are always strictly anonymous.

One of these anonymous inspectors told CBS Sunday Mornings, "We use aliases; we change them up routinely, we use fake numbers."



Michelin Guide Texas

Texas held its inaugural Michelin awards ceremony on Nov. 12, 2024 in Houston. Restaurants in the state's four major metropolitan areas were given awards including Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. The inaugural Michelin Guide Texas selection includes 15 One Star restaurants and two Green Star establishments.

The full list of award recipients can be found here.