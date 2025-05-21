Texas nears reimbursement for border security as House bill allocates $12 billion

Texas is one step closer to reimbursement for border costs

The state of Texas may be getting one step closer to being reimbursed by Congress for the billions of dollars it spent to secure the border during the Biden administration.

An amendment to the House reconciliation bill provides a total of $12 billion through 2029 to reimburse states for their efforts to reduce illegal immigration since Biden took office in January 2021.

The Department of Homeland Security would set up a process for states like Texas to apply for reimbursement.

CBS News Texas was on Capitol Hill in February when Gov. Greg Abbott met with Texas Republicans to push for this type of reimbursement.

Abbott said the state spent more than $11 billion during the Biden administration securing the border.

The reconciliation bill consists of President Trump's priorities, including spending and tax cuts. Both the House and Senate will have to pass it.

