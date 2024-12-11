Jorgie Boy's future uncertain once again as feds move to take custody of pet monkey

The federal government is now involved in the case of Jorgie Boy, the spider monkey at the center of a custody battle in North Texas.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service demanded that the monkey be surrendered, just a day after it was returned to North Texas social media influencer Brandi Botello, the original owner of the primate. The monkey had been taken away from Botello by Dallas police and placed in an animal shelter following an alcohol-related car crash in November.

According to Botello's attorney, the agency is investigating her purchase of Jorgie Boy. Agents said Botello could surrender the monkey, or they would get a warrant to seize it. Jorgie Boy would be placed at a federally licensed facility during the investigation.

The 29-year-old Botello told CBS News Texas she purchased the monkey from a friend's boyfriend in Dallas nearly three years ago. Botello said she celebrates the monkey's birthday on Feb. 14.

The saga of Jorgie Boy

The monkey recently spent weeks at Funky Monkey Ranch in Burleson after he was seized during a police stop in Dallas in November.

Dallas police sent the monkey to Irving Animal Control because the address on Botello's driver's license is in Irving, she said. Pet primates are against the law in Irving, so they gave Jorgie Boy over to Funky Monkey Ranch, an animal sanctuary that specializes in primates.

Funky Monkey owner Dwan Johns said the monkey had metabolic bone disease, which a veterinarian confirmed. His bones were so brittle that Jorgie Boy could not live with her other spider monkeys. Medical records obtained by CBS News Texas revealed elevated enzymes in the spider monkey's liver and pancreas, and injuries to his tail.

Jorgie Boy was getting fed, but his doctor said it was not the proper diet. He weighed 6 pounds at almost 3 years old. Spider monkeys weigh twice if not three times more.

But a criminal case against Botello lost steam in Irving. Police said they could not prove animal neglect or animal abuse happened within the city limits.

Irving PD said The Funky Monkey Ranch was asked to return the monkey to Botello, but Johns resisted because the animal was getting healthier.

Botello's attorneys, Wyde & Associates, said the monkey was personal property and it cannot be seized without due process. They also said in a demand letter sent to The Funky Monkey Ranch's attorney and the city attorney's office in Irving that no one could transfer Botello's ownership.

Irving sent Johns a demand letter, too. Johns surrendered the monkey on Tuesday morning.