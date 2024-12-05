Tug-of-War for "Jorgie Boy" begins, letter of demand sent to Burleson Animal Refuge

IRVING — An attorney for The Funky Monkey Ranch and a city of Irving attorney met Thursday about a seized spider monkey, "Jorgie Boy." At issue is ownership of the seized monkey.

The tug-of-war started after Irving Animal Services did not pursue criminal charges against Brandi Botello. Irving police told CBS News Texas the ranch needed to surrender the animal. Dwan Johns said only animal services reached out to her.

Then, Botello's attorneys sent a letter demanding Johns return the monkey or face criminal and civil consequences.

In the letter, Wyde & Associates said, "Ms. Johns is committing theft of Ms. Botello's personal property."

Johns said her operation does not rescue to rehome or adopt out. She said the refuge has surrender papers.

Botello's attorneys said, "The Irving Police Department cannot transfer ownership of a private citizen's personal property to another individual or legal entity."

They gave Johns a deadline under the threat of filing a felony theft complaint: "If you do not make satisfactory arrangements with the Burleson and/or Irving police departments to return Jorgie Boy by 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 4, Ms. Botello will file a police report."

But the deadline was not met with Jorgie Boy's release. He remains at the ranch. Burleson and Irving police have no record of a criminal complaint in the case.

Botello, 31, said she was an accident victim in an alcohol-related incident on Nov. 8. She ended up facing a criminal charge.

Dallas police seized the monkey. Jorgie Boy, nearly three years old, went from animal services in Dallas to Irving's animal department. Irving reached out to primate specialists The Funky Monkey Ranch.

"Seeing him struggle is very heart-wrenching. So, yes, there is a little bit of more of the, oh my gosh, how could this have progressed for so long to get this severe? It's really sad," Johns said.

Johns and her attorney, Ramon Rodriguez, believe The Funky Monkey Ranch maintains ownership. According to Johns, she and her husband invest their own money into each animal they own.

She provided medical documents showing the animal weighed six pounds—experts say he should weigh at least twice as much. Johns said X-rays confirmed he had metabolic bone disease—bones so brittle he can't truly live like a monkey. None of this evolved into a criminal charge. Police said the monkey must go back.