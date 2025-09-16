McKinney man sentenced to life for sexually abusing 10-year-old girl, Collin County DA says

A McKinney man will spend the rest of his life in a Texas prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

Hugo Bellamy, 32, was sentenced to life in prison after a Collin County jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact.

According to a news release from the Collin County criminal district attorney's office, Bellamy abused the victim months after he got out of prison on an aggravated robbery conviction.

The victim told her mother about the abuse and was forensically interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, the release said.

Bellamy's record also includes convictions for robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is also allegedly a member of a "violent street gang."

"Protecting children is the highest duty of my office. This life sentence ensures that a violent gang member who preyed on a child will never be free to harm another innocent victim," District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.