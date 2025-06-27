Texas officials shut down 6 massage parlors allegedly linked to human trafficking, sexual services

Six massage parlors across Texas have been shut down after investigators uncovered alleged links to human trafficking, unlicensed activity, and sexual services, state officials announced.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) issued a six-month emergency closure for these parlors effective June 16.

The TDLR's investigation revealed that the six parlors are owned by the same person, Wanli Peng.

Houston P&L Massages Therapy, PLLC, and Dallas Health Care Enterprise, LLC were also ordered to stop operations at the locations.

The locations are:

Massage A+, 3211 W. Wadley Ave., Ste. 12, Midland

Healing Garden Massage, 956 S. Fry Rd., Katy

Massage Pro 1, 2150 FM 2920 Rd., Ste. 200, Spring

Massage Invite, 2685 Highway 6 S., Houston

Yu Spa, 2001 Coit Rd., Ste. 169, Plano

YY Spa, 501 Birdwell Ln., Ste. 17, Big Spring

Advertisements connected to all the locations offering sexual services were found during the investigation, TDLR said.

Investigators said they discovered a range of violations, including evidence that employees were living at the locations, employees working without licenses, and sexual paraphernalia and role-playing costumes on site.

At the Plano location, Yu Spa, a customer reported to Plano Police that an employee had inappropriately touched him during a massage. Shortly after the complaint was filed, an employee from the spa was arrested and charged with prostitution, inappropriately touching an undercover cop and offering sexual services for pay.

Peng also owns two additional massage businesses, Morris Spa in Flower Mound, Texas and Chi Kung Foot Spa in Dallas. TDLR investigators said they found "signs of human trafficking" at both locations.

Peng surrendered the license for Morris Spa and was operating Chi Kung Foot Spa without one, officials said.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.