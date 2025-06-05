Teens supplied THC-infused gummies before Prosper graduation party overdoses, arrest warrants show

Newly obtained arrest warrants reveal that two teens accused of drug-related charges purchased and distributed THC-infused edible gummies from a Plano smoke shop, leading to overdoses of at least seven attendees at a Prosper graduation party.

CBS News Texas obtained the documents from the Prosper Police Department, shedding light on previously unreleased details.

Felony charges for two teens

Cesar Omana, 18, of Frisco Prosper Police Department

Kyle Muchineuta, 17, of Prosper, and Cesar Omana, 18, of Frisco, face second-degree felony charges for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to Prosper police.

Records from the school's graduation program show that Omana attended Rock Hill High School, while Muchineuta was a student at Walnut Grove High School.

Graduation party turned emergency

Kyle Muchineuta, 17, of Prosper Prosper Police Department

Police said multiple attendees became sick at the event, known as the Prosper Graduation Celebration. It was scheduled to take place from 11 p.m. on Friday, May 16, to 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 17.

According to arrest warrants, the two teens purchased the THC-infused gummies at A&A Smoke Shop, located at 3620 State Highway 121 in Plano. The documents indicate that victims paid Omana via a cash app for the edibles, which were then distributed to attendees by Omana and Muchineuta.

Nine known victims ingested the gummies, with seven requiring hospital transport after showing overdose-like symptoms, police records show.

Nonprofit hosted the celebration

According to its website, the event is organized by a nonprofit at 3R's Ranch in Prosper and is not affiliated with the school district. The event, open to seniors from all three Prosper high schools, is traditionally alcohol- and drug-free, with activities including games, dancing, music, and food.

Prosper police responded to the ranch around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 17.

In a statement, the town said, "Paramedics from Prosper, Celina, and Frisco treated multiple individuals experiencing medical distress and transported eight patients to local hospitals."

School district addresses incident

Following the celebration, Prosper ISD informed senior parents about the situation, emphasizing that the event was organized by Graduation Celebration, not the district, and did not take place on district property.

"We wanted to relay information about the incident at Graduation Celebration," Prosper ISD said. "While we cannot provide specific details, several young adults experienced medical emergencies and required transport from the event. The Town of Prosper responded quickly, and Graduation Celebration ended early. All affected young adults are receiving appropriate medical care."

On Thursday, Prosper ISD declined to provide further comments regarding the arrest warrants. Instead, they deferred any decisions about next year's event to the graduation celebration committee.

CBS News Texas will provide additional updates as new information becomes available.