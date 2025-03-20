Watch CBS News
Texas lawmaker proposes renaming portion of I-35 after President Trump

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
An East Texas lawmaker is proposing renaming a portion of a major Texas highway after President Donald Trump. 

Rep. Joanne Shofner, who represents the Nacogdoches area, filed a bill to rename a portion of I-35 in Travis County to the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

The measure would need to pass both the Texas House and Senate before Gov. Greg Abbott can sign the bill, making it a law. 

A press release from Shofner's office said the renaming would "honor the president…for his "big, beautiful" impact on the nation and the state of Texas."

"It is fitting that his designation is located in our state's capital, recognizing a president whose impact on Texas and the country is profound and enduring," Shofner's statement said, in part.

The proposed portion of the highway runs through Austin.

According to state records, the bill, HB 5503, was filed on March 14. No other actions have been taken since then. If Abbott ends up signing the bill, it will take effect on Sept. 1.

