Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico sprint towards Democratic primary race for Texas Senate

As they sprint toward the March 3 primary in Texas, James Talarico and Jasmine Crockett have different ways of attracting voters.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico's campaign said a town hall in Plano Monday night attracted 2,000 people. He told the crowd, "We are building a movement here in Texas."

His event comes as the State Representative from Austin announced he has assembled 13,000 volunteers to knock on doors throughout the state and that he raised $6.8 million in the fourth quarter and $13 million since he launched his campaign through December 31.

During an interview with CBS News Texas Tuesday morning, Talarico was asked how all of it translates into a victory in the primary on March 3rd. He said, "Well, our campaign has all the momentum, and you see it at these events all over the state, from Beaumont to El Paso, from Amarillo to Brownsville, and everywhere in between, including, as you mentioned last night, in Plano, where 2,000 people showed up."

These and all other candidates are now sprinting toward the primary, which is seven weeks away. Early voting begins in five weeks, on Tuesday, February 17.

The Jasmine Crockett campaign hasn't announced its fundraising numbers yet, but in a statement to CBS News Texas said, "As our campaign completes the final tally for Quarter 4, one thing is clear — this is a campaign fueled and funded by so many of those exact people that are struggling. Our average donation is $20!"

The U.S. Rep. for Texas's 30th congressional district entered the race December 8th, hours before the state's campaign filing deadline.

A poll last month from Texas Southern University showed Crockett leading Talarico by eight percentage points, 51% to 43%, with 6% undecided.

During a recent campaign stop in Fort Worth, Crockett told CBS News Texas, "I will always run like I'm behind. That's the only way I know how to run. So, let me tell you, if I'm not in D.C. I will be here in Texas fighting to earn every single vote that I can."

This week, Crockett wrapped up a bus tour in Corpus Christi, San Antonio and Rio Grande Valley. In an interview with reporters in South Texas, she referred to former Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, who both ran for U.S. Senate during different years. She explained why she's focused on driving up support from the Democratic base.

Crockett said, "The person who came closest to winning was Beto. Beto is not a moderate. He's a progressive. The last candidate, another really good friend of mine who did get out of this race because I was getting in, he's a moderate. He didn't do as well as the progressive." She said her campaign will bring in elected officials and celebrities from across the country to help spread her message.

As for Talarico, he's courting Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, something he said helped him win his state seat. "I did that by building a big tent, energizing Democrats to show up and vote, inspiring young voters to show up who hadn't participated before, and also peeling people off from the other side. Moderates, independents, and yes, some disillusioned Republicans."

Both Talarico and Crockett will face off in a debate during the AFL-CIO convention on Saturday, January 24th.