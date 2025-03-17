Texas House sets hearing for naming the Tomahawk Rib-Eye as the state's new official steak

A Texas House committee has scheduled a hearing Wednesday for a proposed resolution to proclaim the Tomahawk Rib-Eye the official steak of Texas. The House proposed a competing resolution to the Texas Senate, which has proposed renaming the "New York Strip" as the "Texas Strip" and proclaiming that cut of meat as the official steak of Texas. The Texas Senate has referred its resolution to a committee, but it hasn't set a date yet for a hearing.

This all started with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick recently asking on the platform "X" why the New York Strip isn't called the "Texas Strip". Afterwards, a restaurant owner in Albany, New York filed a $1 million lawsuit against the State of Texas claiming the name change would hurt New York's culinary heritage.

The Lt. Governor escalated the beef with the Texas House and New York during a visit to Bob's Steak and Chop House in Austin. Appearing in the restaurant on a video posted on "X" the Lt. Governor said, "So, the House thought they were going to bust our chops over the Texas strip. Let me just tell you, it's already on the menu. It's the Texas Strip, and it says you can enjoy it with shrimp from the Gulf of America. New York, Texas House, come and take it. We win with the Texas strip."

Patrick said he hopes other restaurants and grocery stores in Texas will change the name of the New York Strip to the Texas Strip just as Bob's did. and restaurants to change the name like Bob's did. He said the name change will help boost marketing for Texas beef.

