The beef between Texas & New York over what to name a popular cut of steak

The political and legal stakes are being raised over what to call a popular cut of steak in the Lone Star State. It all started with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick recently asking on the platform "X" why the New York Strip isn't called the "Texas Strip".

The Texas Senate filed a resolution calling the "Texas Strip" the official steak of Texas. Then a restaurant owner in Albany, New York filed a $1 million lawsuit against the State of Texas claiming the name change would hurt New York's culinary heritage.

At the same time, the Texas House raised the stakes further by filing its own resolution proclaiming the Tomahawk Rib-eye as the official state steak of Texas.

The Lt. Governor escalated the beef with the Texas House and New York during a visit to Bob's Steak and Chop House in Austin.

Appearing in the restaurant on a video posted on "X" the Lt. Governor said, "So, the House thought they were going to bust our chops over the Texas strip. Let me just tell you, it's already on the menu. It's the Texas Strip, and it says you can enjoy it with shrimp from the Gulf of America. New York, Texas House, come and take it. We win with the Texas strip."

Patrick said he hopes other restaurants and grocery stores in Texas will change the name of the New York Strip to the Texas Strip just as Bob's did. He said the name change will help boost marketing for Texas beef.

During this week's Eye on Politics episode, Jack Fink suggests dubbing the T-Bone as the official steak of Texas, calling it the "Texas T-Bone".