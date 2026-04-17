Texas hemp shops brace for court ruling that could pull smokable products off shelves

Next week, a court hearing could decide whether some hemp products stay on shelves in Texas. Local hemp shops are watching closely.

At Moon Taxi in Lower Greenville, manager Tess Bratton-Rodriguez is urging customers to stock up on smokable hemp products.

"I decided to start our 4/20 sale today on 4/17 just because I want people to get the opportunity," she said. "They are still worried."

State advances new restrictions

Right now, a legal fight is playing out. Late last month, state health officials advanced rules banning smokable hemp products and raising fees. The move follows Governor Abbott's focus on safety and limiting access for minors.

Within days, hemp companies filed a lawsuit, arguing the rules go too far.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order, pausing enforcement and allowing shops to keep selling for now.

Key hearing set for Thursday

Next Thursday, a judge will decide whether to grant a longer-term injunction.

"We need to figure out a middle ground or stick to what we were doing prior because it's working," Bratton-Rodriguez said.

If an injunction is granted, the rules stay on hold while the lawsuit continues. If it's denied, the ban could take effect immediately.

"I anticipate the outcome being positive," Bratton-Rodriguez said.

She believes smokable hemp products are here to stay.