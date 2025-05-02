Watch CBS News
Texas Health and Human Services Commission warns of data breach, impacting tens of thousands

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Texas Health and Human Services Commission is warning Texans about a recent data breach involving employees.

In addition to the Texans impacted by the privacy breach first reported on Jan. 17, THHSC said the personal information of 33,529 other recipients of agency services may have been leaked. At least 94,000 total Texans have been impacted to date.

Leaked data includes full names, home addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, Social Security numbers, Medicaid and Medicare identification numbers, financial, employment, banking, benefits, health, insurance, medical, certificate, license and other personal information. The breach happened between June 2021 and January 2025.

THHSC said it terminated nine employees in connection to the incident and that it's pursuing criminal charges.

As a result, THHSC said it is strengthening internal security controls and working to implement additional fraud prevention measures, including enhanced monitoring and alerts to detect suspicious activity.

SNAP recipients are advised to check their Lone Star Card transactions for possible fraud activity and to report it to law enforcement.

THHSC said the data that was accessed, used or disclosed is not the same for everyone. Two years of free credit monitoring and theft protection services is being offered to impacted Texans.

