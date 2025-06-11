Watch Live: San Antonio officials to give update on plans to support peaceful protests amid ICE raids

As protests continue in Los Angeles and around the U.S. over immigration enforcement raids, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will deploy the state's National Guard as needed "to ensure peace & order."

On Tuesday night, Abbott issued a response to another post on his X account saying he is sending the Texas National Guard to San Antonio ahead of planned protests. The governor's press secretary didn't confirm that San Antonio is where he is sending troops, but that they will be prepared as needed.

Possible immigration protests in San Antonio

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to share the city's plan to support peaceful demonstrations while ensuring public safety.

"The State of Texas stands ready to deploy all necessary personnel and resources to uphold law and order across our state," Abbott's press secretary said. "Texas National Guard soldiers are on standby in areas where mass demonstrations are planned in case they are needed. Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be swiftly held accountable to the full extent of the law."

On Monday, hundreds of demonstrators took to Austin in protest of the ICE raids. This left four Austin police officers injured and a total of 12 people arrested.

In Dallas, a protest that drew hundreds to a rally on a city bridge lasted for several hours Monday night before police declared it an "unlawful assembly" and warned people to leave or face possible arrest.

"[The Texas National Guard] will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order," Abbott said.

San Antonio officials give plan to support peaceful protests

What : San Antonio officials give plan to support peaceful protests

Date: June 11

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: San Antonio, Texas

