Gas prices surge in North Texas as Iran conflict continues

Gas prices are climbing again as the war in Iran continues, and Texans are feeling the strain. On Friday, CBS News Texas asked Texans to describe gas prices in one word, and they used everything from "insane," "ridiculous," and "steep."

With ongoing tensions in Iran, gas prices are once again rising, putting pressure on people's wallets.

"It's bullcrap," said Steven Albright. "They're gouging people, and people just don't have any choice but to pay it."

According to AAA, the statewide average for regular unleaded in Texas is now around $3.90 a gallon – more than a dollar higher than this time last year.

"It's probably an additional $15-20, depending on if I get a full tank or not," said Noah Krieger.

Drivers say costs are reshaping budgets

On Friday, CBS News Texas spotted prices ranging from about $3.85 to just over $4.09 a gallon.

"It's very hard out here, with the amount of gas, you're having to cut corners, you're having to cut things short, not only the gas is rising, but food is also rising," said Kerry Martin.

Pyper Bogott was traveling with her partner through DFW on her way from Kemah. Bogott said normally it costs her $30 to fill her tank. Currently, it's costing her about $45.

"We keep hearing it's temporary pain at the pump, but it just keeps going up. If it gets over $4.15, Uber might actually be cheaper than paying for gas," Bogott said.

Economist says global supply drives prices

CBS News Texas asked a Texas Tech economics professor why prices are rising, even in an oil‑rich state.

"Even though the Permian Basin can sort of crank it up a little bit, you're not going to offset the Middle East," said Michael Noel, an economics professor at Texas Tech University. "We can't do that, so that's going to permeate through all oil prices, through all gasoline prices all over the world, and you're feeling it right here in Texas, right next door to the Permian Basin."

Uncertainty clouds outlook for relief

While frustrating, Noel said it's unclear whether consumers will see relief at the pump anytime soon.

"They could go even higher if things start to fall apart in the Gulf," Noel said. "As of today, it looks like things might get a little bit better, and that would actually cause prices to come back down, but it completely depends on negotiations, and what starts up again, and this is completely uncertain."