Dallas gas prices top $4 as Iran conflict drives fastest weekly surge of the year Gas prices in Dallas have officially crossed the $4‑a‑gallon mark, climbing about 50 cents in just the past week as the war in Iran continues to disrupt global oil markets, according to AAA. Some stations were as high as $4.09 on Wednesday. Drivers described the spike as “insane,” “ridiculous,” “steep,” and “bullcrap,” saying the rising cost is straining their budgets. Texans told CBS News Texas they’re paying an extra $15 to $20 per fill‑up, while the statewide average for regular unleaded is now more than a dollar higher than this time last year.