Texas game warden gives safety tips after 3 drownings on Lewisville Lake in 1 week

NORTH TEXAS — Spending a day at the lake is a great way to cool off and enjoy the last few days of warm weather. But three visitors to Lewisville Lake drowned in just the last seven days. Texas Game Wardens and other authorities have responded to each one.

"None of the victims were wearing a life jacket that's the most important thing," said Lt. Jason Jones, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden.

On Saturday, 14-year-old Sebastian Delgado Hernandez of Duncanville was swimming at Copperas Branch Park at Lewisville Lake with his family when he went under and never resurfaced.

"One of the things when people are swimming you still get hot and tired from doing swimming activities people don't realize they're still getting exhausted," said Jones.

On Friday afternoon a 24-year-old drowned at Lewisville Lake at the Little Elm Beach area. Witnesses say the man was swimming from the shore to the buoys and back when he went under.

On Tuesday night, the body of 49-year-old Jin Goo Kang was pulled from the lake after he fell off a jet ski last Sunday. Texas Game Wardens suggest these tips for staying safe when swimming or boating at area lakes.

"Make sure you hydrate with water, proper hydration fuels the body, take somebody with you don't go alone," said Jones. "That way somebody has eyes on you in some point in time or at all times, if you're not a strong swimmer take a float device take something handy something that you could grab hold if you do get in trouble."

Their number one tip: wear a life jacket.

When boating, Texas Game Wardens say:

Everyone 13 and under must wear a life jacket.

Everyone must have a life jacket accessible in case of emergency.

Jet Ski users must wear a life jacket at all times.

"The key thing is life jackets they save lives, flotation devices they'll help save lives," said Lt. Jones.