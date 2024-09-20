24-year-old man drowns at Lewisville Lake

LITTLE ELM — A 24-year-old man drowned at Lewisville Lake on Friday afternoon.

Police and fire departments responded to the Little Elm beach area around noon. Witnesses reported the man was swimming from the shore to the buoys and back when he went under.

Texas Game Wardens used sonar to locate the body, which was recovered around 4:15 p.m.

The victim's name has not been released. This is the second drowning at the lake this week.

On Tuesday night, the body of 49-year-old Jin Goo Kang was pulled from the lake near Hickory Creek.

Authorities said he had fallen off a jet ski on Sunday night.