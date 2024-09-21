Lewisville Lake claims third drowning victim in 1 week

Third drowning reported at Lewisville Lake in 1 week

HIGHLAND VILLAGE — A 14-year-old from Duncanville drowned in Lewisville Lake Saturday afternoon, authorities confirmed. This is the third drowning reported on Lewisville Lake in one week.

Just after 3 p.m.Highland Village dispatch was notified of a missing 14-year-old male.

He had reportedly been swimming at Copperas Branch Park with his family, went under and didn't resurface, the city said.

Highland Village Fire Department, Police Department, the Lewisville Fire Department dive team, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden responded to the search.

Around 5:00 p.m., the teen's body was found, the city said. The Medical Examiner's office is investigating.

Friday, a 24-year-old man drowned at Lewisville Lake in the Little Elm area. Witnesses reported the man was swimming from the shore to the buoys and back when he went under. The victim's name has not been released.

Tuesday, the body of 49-year-old Jin Goo Kang was pulled from the lake near Hickory Creek. Authorities said he fell off a jet ski on Sunday night.