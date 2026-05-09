Cuban man convicted after damaging ICE vehicles in San Antonio, federal prosecutors say

A federal jury on Friday convicted a Cuban man of using his vehicle to damage two ICE‑owned vehicles in San Antonio, prosecutors said.

Robyn Argote‑Brooks, 25, of Havana, Cuba, was found guilty of two counts of destruction of government property after a three‑day trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

The conviction comes as a previously deported Mexican man is accused of ramming federal immigration officers' vehicles during an attempted traffic stop in Lewisville.

Prosecutors detail January vehicle damage incident

According to U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons, Argote‑Brooks used his vehicle on Jan. 13 to damage an ICE SUV and sedan, each with more than $1,000 in damage.

Argote‑Brooks was initially charged via complaint with one count, and a Feb. 4 indictment added a second destruction count and a charge of forcibly assaulting a federal officer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Authorities did not release further details about the incident.

ICE units led investigation into charges

ICE Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation with support from ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The case fell under Operation Take Back America, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative targeting illegal immigration, cartels, and transnational criminal organizations, officials said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should more information become available.