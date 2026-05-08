Man deported 3 times accused of ramming ICE vehicles during Lewisville traffic stop, injuring 2, prosecutors say

A Mexican man previously deported three times is accused of ramming federal immigration officers' vehicles during an attempted traffic stop in Lewisville, federal prosecutors said.

Jose Andres Hernandez Medina, 38, appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Bill Davis on a federal charge of assaulting immigration officers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Attempted stop turns violent

Prosecutors say Federal ICE officers tried to stop Hernandez Medina's vehicle near a Lewisville apartment complex on April 30 after spotting him during an enforcement operation along the I‑35 frontage road. Instead of pulling over, he allegedly accelerated away, slamming into multiple law enforcement vehicles.

Two federal officers were injured badly enough to require hospitalization, authorities said. Hernandez Medina allegedly continued fleeing, hitting several parked cars before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to run.

Other occupants identified, prior deportations noted

A passenger was detained on an immigration hold, while a third occupant fled and has not been located.

Immigration records show Hernandez Medina has been removed from the United States at least three times.

Potential sentence ahead

If convicted, Hernandez Medina faces up to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.