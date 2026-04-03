Family prepares to leave Texas after immigration ruling orders deportation
A Dallas community leader and college graduate has spent the past seven months in ICE custody following a traffic stop that led to accusations of being in the country illegally. An immigration judge denied his request to remain in the U.S., ruling he did not meet the legal standard to avoid deportation, even though he is married to an American citizen. His family is now preparing to leave Texas and relocate to Mexico to stay together.