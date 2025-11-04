Texans to decide on Proposition 4, a $20 billion plan to prevent future water shortages

As Texas' population continues to grow, state leaders warn that without major planning and investment, water shortages could reach crisis levels. Lawmakers approved a $20 billion plan to fund water projects over the next two decades, with voters having the final say.

If Proposition 4 is approved by voters, beginning in 2027, $1 billion per year in sales tax revenue will go toward the Texas Water Fund. That money would be used for developing new water sources, repairing existing infrastructure and flood control projects.

Today, Texas is home to about 31 million people. By 2070, that number is expected to balloon to 50 million. The nonprofit Texas 2036 estimates the state needs to spend about $154 billion to secure its water supply in the coming decades.

Read more about Proposition 4 here.