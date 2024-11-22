Texas approves curriculum allowing Bible-based teachings in public grade schools

Texas Board of Education to vote on plan allowing Bible teachings in public schools

Texas Board of Education to vote on plan allowing Bible teachings in public schools

AUSTIN – The Texas State Board of Education voted this Friday in favor of incorporating Bible teachings in public grade schools for students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

On Friday, the measure passed on an 8-7 vote. Schools would be able to choose to use it starting in the '25-'26 school year.

Developed by the Texas Education Agency earlier this year, the curriculum introduces Bible-based lessons, such as the Golden Rule, and stories from books like Genesis into classrooms. While adopting the curriculum is optional, schools implementing it will receive additional funding.

The initiative follows a broader trend in Republican-led states seeking to integrate more religious teachings into public education.

Governor Greg Abbott has expressed support for the program, saying in a May news release that it "will allow students to better understand the connection of history, art, community, literature, and religion on pivotal events like the signing of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Movement, and the American Revolution."

On Monday, the State Board of Education heard testimony from over 150 teachers and parents - some for and others against the proposal. Opponents argued that the curriculum's Christian focus could alienate students of other faiths, while supporters emphasized the value of a more holistic approach.

This is a developing story.