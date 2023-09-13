Texas Education Agency delays release of school accountability ratings

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – You'll have to wait a little longer to see if your child's school is making the grade.

The Texas Education Agency won't be releasing results from its accountability ratings until late October.

Those A through F school ratings were originally supposed to come out by Sept. 28. The TEA says the delay will allow them to reanalyze statewide growth data.

"Maintaining high expectations helps guide our efforts to improve student learning and support," said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. "The A-F system is designed to properly reflect how well our schools are meeting those high expectations, and the adjustments we are making this year will ensure it continues to serve as a tool for parents and educators to help our students."

The agency will also decide whether they want to use data from the 2021-22 school year.