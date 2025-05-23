Texas duo, law firm and business entity indicted in "massive, multi-year immigration fraud scheme," prosecutors say

Two Texas residents, a law firm, and a business entity have been indicted for allegedly orchestrating a visa fraud scheme, submitting false applications to help non-citizens unlawfully enter and remain in the U.S., according to federal prosecutors.

Abdul Hadi Murshid, 39, and Muhammad Salman Nasir, 35, both originally from Pakistan, were indicted along with the Law Offices of D. Robert Jones PLLC and Reliable Ventures, Inc., as part of an alleged multi-year immigration fraud operation, prosecutors said.

Financial motive alleged

Prosecutors allege that Murshid and Nasir, along with the law firm and business entity, orchestrated the scheme for financial gain.

The indictment alleges the defendants exploited the EB-2, EB-3, and H-1B visa programs by placing classified ads for fake jobs to satisfy Department of Labor requirements. After fraudulently obtaining labor certifications, they filed petitions with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to secure visas and green cards for visa seekers. To make the non-existent jobs appear legitimate, they received payments from visa seekers and returned portions as fabricated payroll, according to the indictment.

Charges include conspiracy to defraud the U.S., visa fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and RICO conspiracy, prosecutors said.

In addition to visa fraud, Murshid and Nasir were charged with unlawfully obtaining and attempting to obtain U.S. citizenship.

Federal prosecutors speak out

Chad Meachum, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, announced the indictment in a news release on Friday.

"These defendants are charged with engaging in extensive measures to hide a massive, multi-year immigration fraud scheme through which they reaped substantial personal financial gain," Meachum said. "Pursuing criminal charges to deter and punish this type of flagrant disregard for the lawful immigration process is a top priority of this Office."

FBI calls it "International Crime"

"The defendants allegedly oversaw an international criminal enterprise for years that repeatedly undermined our nation's immigration laws," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said in the release. "These laws are necessary to protect national security and safeguard the lawful immigration process. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will hold any individual accountable that misuses their position of trust for personal profit."

Multiple agencies involved

While the FBI led the investigation, the Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, and the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General also assisted.

Court appearance and next steps

Prosecutors said the defendants made their first court appearance on Friday, with detention hearings set for May 30. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.