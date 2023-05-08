Texas DPS identifies all deceased victims in Allen outlet mall shooting

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified all of the deceased victims in the Allen outlet mall shooting that happened on May 6.

According to the Mass Shooting Tracker, Allen marked the 242nd mass shooting in the United States this year. Eight victims were killed and seven remain hospitalized. Their ages range from 5 to 61 years old.

DPS says there will be a press briefing on May 9, with time and location to be determined.

James, 3, Cindy, 35, and Kyu Cho, 37, Dallas, TX

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their three-year-old son James GoFundMe

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their 3-year-old son James were killed. The couple's 6-year-old son, William was also injured, but survived. A GoFundMe has been set up in the family's honor here.

Christian LaCour, 20, Nevada, TX

Christian LaCour

Christian worked as a security guard for the mall, according to his family. "He was such a beautiful soul," his grandmother posted on social media. "I was so proud of him and so glad I got to see him 2 weeks ago."

Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, McKinney, TX

Aishwarya Thatikonda

A civil engineer with a degree in construction management, Aishwarya had been in the U.S. for five years on a work visa, according to a family representative. She was a project manager for Perfect General Contractors, but her boss said she was like a daughter to him.

Sofia, 8, and Daniela Mendoza, 11, Sachse, TX

Fourth grader Daniela Mendoza and her sister, second grader Sofia were killed in Saturday's mass shooting. Their mother, Ilda, remains in critical condition.

Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, Dallas, TX