6-year-old survives after mother, father, 3-year-old brother slain in Allen mall shooting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Authorities have identified a family of four as some the victims in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting on May 6.

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their three-year-old son James GoFundMe

Cindy and Kyu Cho, alongside their 3-year-old son James were killed. The couple's 6-year-old son, William was also injured, but survived. He had just celebrated his birthday, according to a GoFundMe set up in the family's honor.

Two other children are among the confirmed deceased. Fourth grader Daniela Mendoza and her sister, second grader Sofia were killed. Their mother, Ilda, remains in critical condition. Daniela and Sofia's principal, Krista Wilson, described them as "rays of sunshine."

According to the Mass Shooting Tracker, Allen marked the 242nd mass shooting in the United States this year. Eight victims were killed and seven remain hospitalized. Their ages range from 5 to 61 years old.

Medical City Healthcare said it continues to treat six patients at three hospitals from the shooting. Three are in critical condition, two patients are in fair condition and one patient is in good condition.

The FBI is now assisting the Allen Police Department in this investigation and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.