Aishwarya Thatikonda killed in Allen outlet mall shooting, family rep confirms

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 27-year-old woman from India was among the victims killed in Saturday's shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

A representative for the family confirms to CBS News Texas that Aishwarya Thatikonda was killed by the gunfire. Thatikonda was in the U.S. on a work visa, and was employed at a Frisco-based general contractor.

Ashok Kolla, leader with the Telugu Association of North America, is working to arrange the return of Thatikonda's remains to India.

CBS News Texas is working to confirm the identities of other victims. The FBI is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.  

